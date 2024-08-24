Top 10 South Indian suspense thrillers on OTT that will keep you hooked

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 24, 2024

Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video is about a lawyer who fights with his full power to bring justice after a tribal man goes missing from police custody.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Maharaja on Netflix is making a lot of noise. The suspense crime thriller is about a man hunting for a dustbin. But there are many twists.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anjaam Pathiraa is about a criminologist and a serial killer case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irul is a mystery thriller that will leave you stunned and shocked. It is about a couple who seek shelter in a stranger's home and shocking events take place.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iratta-Malayalam 1

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories is about a cop who is forced to investigate a serial killer case whilst he is dealing with his own grief. It is on Disney+Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evaru is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a police officer on a hunt of a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A retired police officer gets tasked of investing a case about organ harvesting. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhaghaaram is a horror mystery film on Netflix. Lives of a librarian, cricketer and psychiatrist get intertwined due to spooky events.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Forensice is about a medico-legal advisor who uses his skills to hunt a murderer. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before IC 814: Kandahar Hijack on Netflix, Best of Vijay Varma to watch on OTT

 

 Find Out More