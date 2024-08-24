Top 10 South Indian suspense thrillers on OTT that will keep you hooked
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 24, 2024
Jai Bhim on Amazon Prime Video is about a lawyer who fights with his full power to bring justice after a tribal man goes missing from police custody.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maharaja on Netflix is making a lot of noise. The suspense crime thriller is about a man hunting for a dustbin. But there are many twists.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anjaam Pathiraa is about a criminologist and a serial killer case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Irul is a mystery thriller that will leave you stunned and shocked. It is about a couple who seek shelter in a stranger's home and shocking events take place.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Iratta-Malayalam 1
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memories is about a cop who is forced to investigate a serial killer case whilst he is dealing with his own grief. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Evaru is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a police officer on a hunt of a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A retired police officer gets tasked of investing a case about organ harvesting. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Andhaghaaram is a horror mystery film on Netflix. Lives of a librarian, cricketer and psychiatrist get intertwined due to spooky events.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Forensice is about a medico-legal advisor who uses his skills to hunt a murderer. Watch on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before IC 814: Kandahar Hijack on Netflix, Best of Vijay Varma to watch on OTT
Find Out More