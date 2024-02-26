Top 10 South Indian suspense thrillers on OTT that'll keep you hooked

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Kshanam on Prime Video is about a man's investigation of sudden disappearance of his ex-girlfriend's daughter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha on Disney+Hotstar is about a police officer and a gangster.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lucia on Prime Video is about a man who starts experiencing lives of two different people in his dreams.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories on Sun NXT is abotu a cop who could access a dead person's memories.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ulidavaru Kandante on Prime Video is about lives of people interconnected with the victim.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Eeram on Disney+Hotstar is a supernatural thriller with a love story that will leave you hooked.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Drishyam on Prime Video stars Mohanlal in main roles. The film is about a dad who goes to any extend to protect his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Andhagan on Netflix is one of the films that will keep you hooked to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

U-Turn on Netflix stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan is about a cop who tries to investigate a series of murders. Watch on Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most loved Korean drama actors and their educational qualifications

 

 Find Out More