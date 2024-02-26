Top 10 South Indian suspense thrillers on OTT that'll keep you hooked
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024
Kshanam on Prime Video is about a man's investigation of sudden disappearance of his ex-girlfriend's daughter.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vikram Vedha on Disney+Hotstar is about a police officer and a gangster.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Lucia on Prime Video is about a man who starts experiencing lives of two different people in his dreams.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Memories on Sun NXT is abotu a cop who could access a dead person's memories.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ulidavaru Kandante on Prime Video is about lives of people interconnected with the victim.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Eeram on Disney+Hotstar is a supernatural thriller with a love story that will leave you hooked.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Drishyam on Prime Video stars Mohanlal in main roles. The film is about a dad who goes to any extend to protect his family.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Andhagan on Netflix is one of the films that will keep you hooked to the screens.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
U-Turn on Netflix stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu in main role.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ratsasan is about a cop who tries to investigate a series of murders. Watch on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 most loved Korean drama actors and their educational qualifications
Find Out More