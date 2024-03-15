Top 10 spine-chilling Malayalam revenge thrillers to binge-watch on Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2024
Rorschach on Disney+Hotstar is a story of a man who is seeking revenge from someone who ruined his life. It has a lot of mystery and thrill.
Oozham is about a man who witnesses murder of his family on a video call. He then sets out to seek revenge. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
The Teacher is a chilling story of a lady professor seeking revenge from students who sexually assaulted her. It is on Netflix.
Spadikam is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around a boy who turns into a gangster and clashes with his strict father.
Fahadh Faasil plays a photographer in Maheshinte Prathikaaram who is humiliated and beaten up by stranger. He plans the perfect revenge. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kannezhuthi Pottum Thottu on Amazon Prime Video is about a young girl who seeks revenge from a landlord for killing her parents.
Avatharam released in 2014 has revenge as a sub-plot. A social worker named Madhavan Mahadevan is out to find out who killed his brother. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
Thazhvaram is on Disney+Hotstar. Two friends turn enemies when one of them kills the wife of the other.
Ravanaprabhu released in 2001 and received a rating of 7.1 on IMDb. It is a revenge drama for acquiring an ancestral home. It is on Disney+Hotstar.
22 Female Kottayam is shocking and unnerving. The story is of a nurse who is wronged by her fiance and employer and she is out to seek revenge.
