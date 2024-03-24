Top 10 spine-chilling suspense thrillers to watch on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 24, 2024
Shutter Island on Netflix is about two US Marshals who are sent to an asylum.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is a perfect romanctic thriller movie where a wife kills her husband.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Chup: Revenge of the Artist on ZEE5 stars Dulquer Salmaan.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan which is available on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bob Biswas on ZEE5 is a prequel to Vidya Balan's Kahaani.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Salute on SonyLiv is an SI on voluntary leave is haunted by an old case.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Orphan on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a couple who get shocked to know past details of their adopted daughter's past.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Stoneman Murders on Prime Video is a story of a real life serial killer from the 80s.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Murder on the Orient Express on Disney Plus Hotstar is a suspense thriller that will keep you hooked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Haseen Dillruba is a perfect treat for all the fans who love suspense thrillers.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 beginner-friendly Korean Dramas streaming on Netflix
Find Out More