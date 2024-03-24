Top 10 spine-chilling suspense thrillers to watch on ZEE5, Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 24, 2024

Shutter Island on Netflix is about two US Marshals who are sent to an asylum.

Haseen Dillruba on Netflix is a perfect romanctic thriller movie where a wife kills her husband.

Chup: Revenge of the Artist on ZEE5 stars Dulquer Salmaan.

Dhamaka stars Kartik Aaryan which is available on Netflix. 

Bob Biswas on ZEE5 is a prequel to Vidya Balan's Kahaani.

Salute on SonyLiv is an SI on voluntary leave is haunted by an old case.

Orphan on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a couple who get shocked to know past details of their adopted daughter's past.

The Stoneman Murders on Prime Video is a story of a real life serial killer from the 80s.

Murder on the Orient Express on Disney Plus Hotstar is a suspense thriller that will keep you hooked. 

