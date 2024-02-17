Top 10 sports-based K-dramas to watch on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-joo follows the story of a struggling weightlifter who gets support from a swimmer. Watch it on Prime Video.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A general manager leads a struggling baseball team to become a championship contender in Hot Stove League that is on MX Player.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mental Coach Jegal is the story of a former taekwondo athlete turned mental coach helping athletes achieve their goals. Available to watch on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A short-track speed skater chases his dreams and forms a friendship with a legendary figure in the sport. Watch Short on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fight For My Way on Netflix follows childhood friends who support each other as they try to become professional fighter and an announcer.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prison Playbook follows the life of a baseball player stuck in a prison. Stream it on JioCinema.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
High School King of Savvy follows a talented ice hockey player who leads a double life. Watch it on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A group of young badminton players train together and compete in tournaments in Racket Boys. Stream it on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty-Five Twenty-One is about a fencer and a hardworking young man navigating life's challenges. It is on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sassy Go Go is about high school students who form a cheerleading club while navigating the challenges. Watch it on Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Mirzapur 3, best of Pankaj Tripathi movies, web series to watch on OTT
Find Out More