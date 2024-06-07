Top 10 sports-themed Korean dramas to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 07, 2024
Racket Boys tells the story of a middle school badminton team fighting to stay afloat. On Netflix.
Love All Play is a sports romance between two badminton players. On Hotstar.
Fight for My Way is about an aspiring athlete overcoming challenges to achieve his dreams. On Zee5.
Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok Joo is a friends-to-lovers story set in the world of weightlifting. On Prime Video.
Stove League is about a baseball team's struggle for success under a new manager. On Netflix.
Prison Playbook follows a famous baseball player who gets falsely accused and ends up landing in a prison. On Jio Cinema.
Run On explores themes of self-discovery, self-love, and chasing dreams following the story of a champion sprinter. On Netflix.
To The Beautiful You is a romantic comedy about a girl who disguises herself as a boy to get closer to her athlete crush. On Prime Video.
King of High School is a lighthearted drama about the double life of an ice hockey player. On Viki.
Thumping Spike is about a struggling volleyball team's journey to the top. On Viki.
