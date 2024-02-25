Top 10 spy thrillers to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Raazi on Amazon Prime Video is about a female spy who is sent to Pakistan.
Mission Majnu on Netflix is about an uncover Indian spy in Pakistan who tries to get details of nuclear weapons.
Khufiya on Netflix is about a RAW agent who tries to expose a mole in the team.
Detective Byomkesh Bakshy on Amazon Prime Video is about investigative spy who tries to solve a problem.
Baby on Disney+Hotstar is about an Indian intelligence system team who tries to eliminate terrorists.
Bell Bottom on Amazon Prime Video is about an uncover agent who rescues people from hijacked plane.
Ek Tha Tiger on Amazon Prime Video is about an Indian spy and Pakistan spy.
Agent Vinod on Jiocinema is about a spy who tries to solve a murder mystery of his friend.
Holiday: A Soldier is never off duty is on YouTube and is about a soldier who tries to save his country from terrorists.
Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's Tiger 3 is available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
