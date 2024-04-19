Top 10 steamy and spicy movies on OTT to strictly watch alone
Nikita Thakkar
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 19, 2024
Fifty Shades of Grey is on Netflix. The trilogy revolves around Anastasia Steele, Christian Grey and their twisted love in dark room.
Black Instinct is on Netflix. It is 1992 release about a rockstar who is killed during sex.
Bitter Moon on Amazon Prime Video is an erotic thriller that is strictly to be watched alone. The story is about a wheelchair-bound husband and his wife and their strange story.
Blue Is the Warmest Colour is on Netflix. It is about a girl who finds her sexual orientation after falling in love with another girl.
Unfaithful on Netflix has quite a few steamy scenes. It is about a married woman getting attracted to a stranger.
Brokeback Mountain is on Netflix. The story is about two shepherds who get involved in a sexual relationship.
Secretary movie is on Amazon Prime Video. The story is about a submissive secretary and a dominant lawyer.
365 Days on Netflix grabbed everyone's attention for his steamy scenes that made viewers sweat.
1981 film Body Heat is neo-noir erotic thriller is about a woman and a lawyer engaging in a steamy affair.
Burning Betrayal is about a woman who has a sexual awakening after she gets cheated on by her lover. It is on Netflix.
