Top 10 supernatural horror series streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 18, 2024
Dahan on Disney+Hotstar should be on your watchlist.
Typewriter on Netflix will leave you scared.
Parchayee on Zee 5 will leave you shocked.
Betaal on Netflix is a series about Zombies.
Bhram streaming on ZEE5 will leave you glued to the screens.
Adhura streaming on Amazon Prime Video will leave you surprised.
Radhika Apte's Ghoul on Netflix will give you sleepless nights.
Shaitaan Haveli on Amazon Prime Video is a storyline about the old haveli.
Ghost Leela should be watched if you love horror series.
Gehraiyaan helmed by Vikram Bhatt is quite spooky.
