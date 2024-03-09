Top 10 supernatural Korean dramas on Netflix, Viki and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
A public prosecutor possessed by a demon teams up with an exorcist and detective to solve mysterious suicides in Revenant on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sell Your Haunted House follows a psychic real estate agent and con artist team up to defeat evil entities. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Cursed follows a reporter who uncovers secrets about an IT conglomerate and seeks help from a possessed high schooler. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Young boy with psychic powers, a priest, and a police detective confront a malevolent spirit The Guest on Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Legend Of The Blue Sea is a visually stunning drama that explores a love story between a mermaid and a con man. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Possessed follows a police detective who sees ghosts and investigates mysterious deaths linked to a serial killer. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mystic Pop-up Bar follows a feisty woman, a young boy, and a former afterlife inspector run a street-side eatery. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Goblin is about a military general cursed with immortality, now the enigmatic guardian of souls seeks release through finding a bride. On Viki.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Black follows a grim reaper that tracks down a rogue partner while investigating cold cases. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Uncanny Counter follows a disabled teenager who joins a group of Counters with supernatural powers. On Netflix.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 must-watch Telugu web series on Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT
Find Out More