Top 10 supernatural movies to watch on Prime Video, Hotstar and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 17, 2024
Makdee follows the story of a young girl mistaken for a witch who faces a vengeful spirit. On Amazon Prime Video
Kaal is the story of friends on Netflix who encounter a vengeful ghost during a wildlife trip.
A man's quest for wealth leads him to a cursed treasure and a monstrous guardian. Watch Tumbbad Amazon Prime Video
13B follows the story of a man who becomes obsessed with a TV show which predicts his terrifying future. On Disney+ Hotstar
Ek Thi Daayan follows the story of a man who is haunted by a witch from his childhood. Also on Disney+ Hotstar
A psychiatrist investigates a woman possessed by a dancer's spirit. In Chandramukhi on Disney+ Hotstar
1920 follows the strange occurrences of a couple in a haunted house Disney+ Hotstar
Stree, a horror comedy based on the witch who terrorizes the people during an annual festival. On JioCinema
Bulbbul follows the story of a woman falsely accused of witchcraft who faces cruel consequences. Stream it on Netflix
A man is haunted by the ghost of a woman on a stranded ship. Bhoot Part One on Amazon Prime Video.
