Top 10 supernatural web series that are spooky AF to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 15, 2024
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina on Netflix is as spooky and entertaining as it can get. It is based on Sabrina the Teenage Witch.
ShadowHunters is on Netflix. The story revolves around Clay who ventures into demon hunting only to find her mother who has been kidnapped.
Lockwood & Co. is on Netflix. It is about a girl with physic abilities joining a team of ghost hunters.
The season 1 of Supernaturals is on Amazon Prime Video. Get ready for a crazy and spooky ride of the dark world.
The Originals is about Vampires who are settled in New Orleans. It is a fantasy supernatural drama on Amazon Prime Video.
Penny Dreadful will send chills down your spine. It is about a team of three tracking supernatural killers.
True Blood is on JioCinema. It is about a girl named Sookie Stackhouse who can read people's mind.
American Horror Story: Delicate is streaming on Hulu. It can give you nightmares.
The season one of Teen Wolf is on Amazon Prime Video. It is about Scott McCall who gets supernatural abilities after he is bitten by something that has sprung out of darkness.
The Girl in the Mirror is on Netflix. It is about a girl unravelling a bizarre mystery while finding her identity as she has lost her memory in accident.
