Top 10 superpower-based Korean dramas on OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 28, 2024

The Uncanny Counter follows demon hunters with a spirit from the afterlife fighting against evil spirits. On Netflix.

Tomorrow follows a jobless man who helps grim reapers prevent people from committing suicide. On Netflix.

Strong Woman Do Bong Soon, a super-strong woman uses her powers for good and becomes a bodyguard. On Netflix.

An exorcist and a ghost work together to solve a mystery in Bring it On, Ghost on MX Player.

He Is Psychometric is about a man with the power to read people's past by touch helps solve crimes. On Viki.

The School Nurse Files is about a nurse with special abilities fights monsters made of human desires. On Netflix.

Three individuals dream of the future and try to prevent bad things from happening in While You Were Sleeping on Viki.

Mystic Pop-Up Bar revolves around a cursed owner of a bar helps souls move on to the afterlife. On Netflix.

Memorist is about a detective who can read memories investigates a series of murders. On Viki.

The Great Shaman Ga Doo Shim follows a boy who sees ghosts teams up with a destined shaman to fight evil. On Viki.

