Top 10 suspenseful Bollywood thrillers on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT that'll mess your brain
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 14, 2024
Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video has repeatedly impressed the audience with the intriguing plot.
1920 streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar will give you goosebumps.
A Wednesday is a riveting thriller that you can watch on Netflix.
Mili on Netflix stars Janhvi Kapoor in main role.
Runway 34 is a film reportedly inspired by Jet Airways’ 2015 aviation incident. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.
A Thursday is a story about a school teacher who kidnaps 16 students. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Alia Bhatt's Raazi on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a young Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani guy.
Special 26 available to watch on YouTube is a story about cunning impostors posing as CBI officers.
Aankhen streaming on Voot stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal in main roles.
Talaash: The Answer Lies stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in main roles. Watch on Netflix.
