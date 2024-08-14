Top 10 suspenseful Bollywood thrillers on Netflix, JioCinema and more OTT that'll mess your brain

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 14, 2024

Drishyam 2 on Amazon Prime Video has repeatedly impressed the audience with the intriguing plot.

1920 streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar will give you goosebumps.

A Wednesday is a riveting thriller that you can watch on Netflix.

Mili on Netflix stars Janhvi Kapoor in main role.

Runway 34 is a film reportedly inspired by Jet Airways’ 2015 aviation incident. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

A Thursday is a story about a school teacher who kidnaps 16 students. Watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Alia Bhatt's Raazi on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a young Kashmiri girl who marries a Pakistani guy.

Special 26 available to watch on YouTube is a story about cunning impostors posing as CBI officers.

Aankhen streaming on Voot stars Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Arjun Rampal, Akshay Kumar, and Paresh Rawal in main roles.

Talaash: The Answer Lies stars Aamir Khan, Rani Mukerji, and Kareena Kapoor Khan in main roles. Watch on Netflix.

