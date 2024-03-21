Top 10 Tamil action films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 21, 2024
Varisu on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a man who takes over his father's business.
Vaathi on Netflix is a fight of a man against a businessman.
Valimai on Zee5 is about a cop who takes up the charge to end criminal bike gang.
Jailer starring Rajinikanth can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Vikram on Zee5 stars Kamal Haasan in main role and is one of the best action films.
Vada Chennai on SonyLiv stars Dhanush in main role.
Mesral starring Thalapathy Vijay is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Laththi on Amazon Prime Video will keep you glued to the screens.
Annaatthe on Netflix is about a man protecting his sister.
Captain starring Arya on ZEE5 is a film which is high on action.
