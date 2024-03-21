Top 10 Tamil action films to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 21, 2024

Varisu on Amazon Prime Video is a story of a man who takes over his father's business.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vaathi on Netflix is a fight of a man against a businessman.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Valimai on Zee5 is about a cop who takes up the charge to end criminal bike gang.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jailer starring Rajinikanth can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram on Zee5 stars Kamal Haasan in main role and is one of the best action films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vada Chennai on SonyLiv stars Dhanush in main role.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mesral starring Thalapathy Vijay is available to watch on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Laththi on Amazon Prime Video will keep you glued to the screens.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Annaatthe on Netflix is about a man protecting his sister.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Captain starring Arya on ZEE5 is a film which is high on action.

Source: Twitter

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 mind numbing crime thrillers on Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar and more OTT

 

 Find Out More