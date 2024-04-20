Top 10 Tamil and Telugu family movies on OTT to watch with your loved ones
Nishant
| Apr 20, 2024
Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu is a family drama starring Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu as brothers navigating family and traditions. On Hotstar.
Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri, exploring her personal life and family relationships. On MX Player.
C/o Kancharapalem, an anthology film capturing village life and diverse family dynamics. On Netflix.
Allu Arjun stars in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo emphasizing familial love and values. On Netflix.
Ninnu Kori is a romantic drama about a love triangle impacting family dynamics. On Prime Video.
Shatamanam Bhavati follows the grandfather-grandson bond exploring generational gaps and values. On Zee5.
Brochevarevarura is a crime comedy-drama highlighting friendships and family relationships. On Prime Video.
Abhiyum Naanum is a touching portrayal of a father-daughter bond, starring Prakash Raj and Trisha. On Prime Video.
Vaanathaippola emphasizes familial responsibilities and sacrifices, directed by Vikraman. On YouTube.
Kaaka Muttai is a heartwarming comedy-drama showcasing childhood innocence and family support. On Hotstar.
