Top 10 Tamil and Telugu family movies on OTT to watch with your loved ones

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 20, 2024

Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu is a family drama starring Venkatesh and Mahesh Babu as brothers navigating family and traditions. On Hotstar.

Mahanati, a biopic on actress Savitri, exploring her personal life and family relationships. On MX Player.

C/o Kancharapalem, an anthology film capturing village life and diverse family dynamics. On Netflix.

Allu Arjun stars in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo emphasizing familial love and values. On Netflix.

Ninnu Kori is a romantic drama about a love triangle impacting family dynamics. On Prime Video.

Shatamanam Bhavati follows the grandfather-grandson bond exploring generational gaps and values. On Zee5.

Brochevarevarura is a crime comedy-drama highlighting friendships and family relationships. On Prime Video.

Abhiyum Naanum is a touching portrayal of a father-daughter bond, starring Prakash Raj and Trisha. On Prime Video.

Vaanathaippola emphasizes familial responsibilities and sacrifices, directed by Vikraman. On YouTube.

Kaaka Muttai is a heartwarming comedy-drama showcasing childhood innocence and family support. On Hotstar.

