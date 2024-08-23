Top 10 Tamil and Telugu murder mysteries to stream on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 23, 2024
Thadam on Prime Video is about a man's murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
U Turn on Prime Video is about a crime reporter played by Samantha Ruth Prabhu.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
V1 Murder Case on Prime Video is a story about the investigation of a young woman.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thupparivaalan is about a detective who has to solve murder mysteries. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mahesh Babu plays a lead role in 1: Nenokkadine that can be watched on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Papanasam on Prime Video stars Kamal Haasan in main roles.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Taapsee Paanu's film Game Over can be watched on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
HIT: The 2nd case can be streamed on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raatchasan is about a cop who has to catch a serial killer. Available on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vettaiyaadu Vilaiyaadu starring Kamal Haasan is streaming on ZEE5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stree 2 joins Jawan, Animal to become the fastest film to enter Rs 300 cr club in India; check top 10 list
Find Out More