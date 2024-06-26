Top 10 Tamil and Telugu web series to binge-watch on OTT
Nishant
| Jun 26, 2024
11th Hour on Aha is a corporate thriller focuses on Aratrika Reddy, a businesswoman who must fight against all odds to save her company.
Auto Shankar is based on the true story of the infamous serial killer Auto Shankar. On Zee5.
Kallachirippu is a dark thriller following the story of a young woman whose life spirals out of control after a sudden incident involving her husband. On Zee5.
Locked on Aha is a psychological thriller centers on a renowned neurosurgeon whose life takes a dark turn.
As I'm Suffering From Kadhal is a light-hearted series exploring the ups and downs of modern relationships of four couples. On Hotstar.
Vella Raja on Prime Video is set against the backdrop of a drug lord's rise to power.
Time Enna Boss on Prime Video revolves around a man whose life is turned upside down when a group of time travelers from different eras end up in his apartment.
Loser on Zee5 follows the lives of three struggling athletes from different backgrounds and sports as they face various challenges.
G.O.D on Zee5 explores the rise of a local leader and the subsequent power struggle that ensues.
Nanna Koochi on Zee5 is a heartwarming series revolving around the relationship between a father and his teenage daughter.
