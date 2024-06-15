Top 10 Tamil and Telugu web series to binge-watch this weekend
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 15, 2024
Locked on Aha is a psychological thriller where Dr. Anand finds himself trapped in his house with a dead body and no memory of how it happened.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Masti's on Prime Video is a comedy-drama that follows the amusing adventures of four friends, filled with humor, love, and friendship.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sin on ZEE5 is a crime thriller that delves into the dark side of society through the interwoven lives of four individuals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Suzhal: The Vortex on Prime Video intertwines the community's 10-day festival with stories of kidnapping and arson.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pitta Kathalu on Netflix is an anthology series with four interconnected stories exploring themes of love, betrayal, and redemption.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Amrutham Dhvitheeyam on ZEE5 is a sitcom continuing the hilarious escapades of Amrutham and Anji
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mathagam on Disney+ Hotstar follows a dedicated IPS officer as he battles against a crime syndicate led by a cunning mastermind.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sweet Kaaram Coffee on Prime Video chronicles the journeys of three women from different generations as they seek to revive their zest for life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Super Over on Aha is a sports thriller centered on three small-time criminals who become entangled in a high-stakes cricket betting scheme.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vadhandhi: The Fable of Velonie on Prime Video explores the murder of a young girl from the perspectives of an obsessed cop.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Baker and the Beauty on Prime Video is a romantic drama about a humble baker who falls for a famous actress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: The Boys and other gore-filled web series that you can stream on OTT
Find Out More