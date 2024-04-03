Top 10 Tamil crime thrillers on Zee5, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 03, 2024
Tiger Nageswara Rao is a period crime thriller of a mastermind who becomes a legend thanks to his ingenious heist methods. On Jio Cinema.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thani Oruvan, an honest cop infiltrates a corrupt tycoon's organization to gather evidence and take him down. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thuppakki, an army officer Vijay foils a terrorist plot in Mumbai with strategic investigation and teamwork. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yennai Arindhaal follows Sathyadev as he seeks revenge for his friend's death, achieving justice with his team's support. On Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Naan Mahaan Alla follows Jeeva who strives to clear his father's name, uncovering truths about a gang leader along the way. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Vinayakam's life unravels when he's ensnared by a mysterious woman, facing blackmail and danger in Thiruttu Payale on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Puthiya Niyamam follows Janaki as she seeks justice against a powerful political family with the aid of a lawyer. On Zee5.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Wrongfully accused Arul fights for justice with his lawyer's help after his father's murder in Mouna Guru on Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Cobra follows a criminal mathematician who is gets tracked by a vigilante looking for revenge. On SonyLIV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Two Brothers unite to end a gang war through teamwork and negotiation in Vettai on SonyLIV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Celeb chef Kunal Kapur granted divorce over cruelty by wife: here's what happened
Find Out More