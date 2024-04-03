Top 10 Tamil crime thrillers on Zee5, Prime Video and other OTT

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 03, 2024

Tiger Nageswara Rao is a period crime thriller of a mastermind who becomes a legend thanks to his ingenious heist methods. On Jio Cinema.

Thani Oruvan, an honest cop infiltrates a corrupt tycoon's organization to gather evidence and take him down. On MX Player.

Thuppakki, an army officer Vijay foils a terrorist plot in Mumbai with strategic investigation and teamwork. On Hotstar.

Yennai Arindhaal follows Sathyadev as he seeks revenge for his friend's death, achieving justice with his team's support. On Hotstar.

Naan Mahaan Alla follows Jeeva who strives to clear his father's name, uncovering truths about a gang leader along the way. On Zee5.

Vinayakam's life unravels when he's ensnared by a mysterious woman, facing blackmail and danger in Thiruttu Payale on Prime Video.

Puthiya Niyamam follows Janaki as she seeks justice against a powerful political family with the aid of a lawyer. On Zee5.

Wrongfully accused Arul fights for justice with his lawyer's help after his father's murder in Mouna Guru on Prime Video.

Cobra follows a criminal mathematician who is gets tracked by a vigilante looking for revenge. On SonyLIV.

Two Brothers unite to end a gang war through teamwork and negotiation in Vettai on SonyLIV.

