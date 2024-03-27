Top 10 Tamil crime thrillers to watch on Netflix, Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 27, 2024
Leo is a captivating crime thriller, available on Netflix following a complex storyline of a cafe owner who gets stuck with drug cartels.
Vikram is an intense thriller, streaming on Hotstar, filled with gripping action sequences and masterful storytelling.
Kaithi, on Hotstar, is an action-packed thriller delivering adrenaline-pumping sequences and a riveting storyline that captivates from start to finish.
Vada Chennai, on Hotstar, this gripping crime drama immerses viewers in the gritty underworld of Chennai.
Thadam is a suspenseful crime thriller filled with intricate plot twists and compelling character dynamics.
Ratchasan is a bone-chilling crime mystery that a riveting experience with its suspenseful plot.
Kolamavu Kokila, on Zee5, is an intriguing crime thriller that delves into the dark world of drug trafficking,
Imaikkaa Nodigal filled with gripping action and suspenseful twists takes audiences on a thrilling journey of cat-and-mouse pursuit.
Vikram Vedha explores the complex dynamics between a police officer and a notorious smuggler.
Visaranai is a bold crime drama offers a raw and unflinching portrayal of police brutality and corruption.
