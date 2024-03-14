Top 10 Tamil movies based on true stories to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and more OTT
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom is based on a man who suffered from retrograde amnesia due to a cricket incident just days before his wedding. Watch it on SunNxt.
Theeran Adhigaaram Ondru starring Karthi is about a cop investigating a series of murders. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Kalloori is based on a true incident of the 2000 Dharmapuri bus burning incident. Watch it on Disney Plus Hotstar.
Kalloori stars Tamannaah, Akhil, Hemalatha, Maya Reddy and more. It will change your outlook towards life.
The 1997 movie Iruvar is based on the lives of M. Karunanidhi, M. G. Ramachandran and J. Jayalalithaa. Watch it on Aha, Amazon Prime Video and Hotstar.
The House Next Door also known as Aval is a horror thriller movie starring Siddharth and Andrea Jeremiah. Check it out on JioCinema and Youtube.
Paradesi is based on the English novel Red Tea which is inspired by real incidents of the 1930s. Watch it on SunNxt.
Vada Chennai starring Dhanush is said to be based on a real story as well. The movie is about a carrom player getting involved in between two rival gang wars.
Post release, the fishermen's community retaliated against the filmmaker. Watch it on SonyLiv, the MX player.
Haridas talks about a cop who is assigned a case to pin down a gangster. His life changes when he has to also take care of his autistic son. Watch it on ZEE5.
Vazhakku Enn 18/9 is also said to be based on true incidents. The story is about crime against women, justice and corruption. Watch it on Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Visaaranai is one of the most gripping Tamil movies ever. The police torture four labourers to make them confess to a crime they did not commit. Watch Visaaranai on Netflix.
