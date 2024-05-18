Top 10 Tamil movies that you can watch for free on YouTube
Nishant
| May 18, 2024
Kabali is a gangster drama starring Rajinikanth as a former prisoner seeking revenge for the mistreatment of Tamil workers.
Mersal is an action thriller of a doctor mistaken for a murderer due to a look-alike.
Vikram Vedha is an action thriller with R. Madhavan as a cop chasing a wanted mobster played by Vijay Sethupathi who surrenders unexpectedly.
Ratsasan is a dark psychothriller following a cop played by Vishnu Vishal hunting a serial killer targeting schoolgirls.
Baahubali 2: Conclusion, an epic fantasy film about a son avenging his father's murder and claiming his rightful throne.
Kuttrame Thandanai is a psychological thriller revolving around a collection agent with vision problems resorting to blackmail.
Kolamavu Kokila is an action comedy with Nayanthara as a woman forced into the drug business who outsmarts her way out.
Iraivi is a drama about 3 men facing financial ruin, leading to crime and their wives' struggles.
Tik Tik Tik is a sci-fi film revolving around a team sent to stop an asteroid from hitting Earth.
Irumbu Thirai is an action thriller movie of a military officer turned hacker to find the stolen money.
