Top 10 Tamil movies that you can watch for free on YouTube

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2024

Kabali is a gangster drama starring Rajinikanth as a former prisoner seeking revenge for the mistreatment of Tamil workers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mersal is an action thriller of a doctor mistaken for a murderer due to a look-alike.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vikram Vedha is an action thriller with R. Madhavan as a cop chasing a wanted mobster played by Vijay Sethupathi who surrenders unexpectedly.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ratsasan is a dark psychothriller following a cop played by Vishnu Vishal hunting a serial killer targeting schoolgirls.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Baahubali 2: Conclusion, an epic fantasy film about a son avenging his father's murder and claiming his rightful throne.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kuttrame Thandanai is a psychological thriller revolving around a collection agent with vision problems resorting to blackmail.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kolamavu Kokila is an action comedy with Nayanthara as a woman forced into the drug business who outsmarts her way out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iraivi is a drama about 3 men facing financial ruin, leading to crime and their wives' struggles.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tik Tik Tik is a sci-fi film revolving around a team sent to stop an asteroid from hitting Earth.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Irumbu Thirai is an action thriller movie of a military officer turned hacker to find the stolen money.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: From Zombieverse to Physical 100, best Korean reality shows to watch on Netflix

 

 Find Out More