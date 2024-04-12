Top 10 Tamil, Telugu murder mysteries streaming on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 12, 2024
1: Nenokkadine stars Mahesh Babu in lead role and can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video.
U turn on Amazon Prime Video is about a crime reporter and police who investigates the death of motorists.
Thupparivaalan on Amazon Prime Video is about a detective who has to solve murder mysteries.
Raatchasan streaming on Disney+ Hotstar is about a cop who is behind a serial killer.
Vettaiyadu Vilaiyadu is about a police officer who looks for a serial killer. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
V1 Murder Case is a story about investigation of a young woman that you can watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Thadam is about police investigating a man’s murder. Available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.
Game Over starring Taapsee Paanu can be watched on Netflix.
Papanasam on Amazon Prime Video is about a businessmen who gets involved in a murder case.
