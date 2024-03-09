Top 10 Tamil web series on Prime Video, Zee5 and other OTT
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Koose Munisamy Veerappan is a true-crime documentary series that explores the life of Veerappan, using real footage and interviews. On ZEE5.
Modern Love Chennai is an anthology series showcasing various forms of love in modern-day Chennai. On Prime Video.
Ayali follows a young girl who defies tradition to chase her dream of becoming a doctor in this emotional drama. On ZEE5.
Vadhandi: The Fable of Velonie revolves around a police detective investigating a young woman's death, and uncovering societal secrets. On Prime Video.
Suzhal: The Vortex is a missing child story in a small town that unravels dark secrets and hidden truths. On Prime Video.
Vilangu follows an honest cop racing against time to solve a puzzling crime. On ZEE5.
November Story is the story of a crime novelist with Alzheimer's who becomes a suspect in a crime he doesn't remember. On Disney+Hotstar.
Paava Kadhaigal is another anthology series exploring complex social themes through four gripping stories. On Netflix.
Queen is inspired by the life of a former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, this drama depicts a woman's rise to power. On MX Player.
Iru Dhuruvam Season 1, a police inspector's personal and professional lives collide as he hunts down a killer. On Sony Liv.
