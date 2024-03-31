Top 10 tear-jerking Korean Dramas now streaming on Netflix
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 31, 2024
Goblin is a fantasy rom-com with cursed goblin, tragic fate, and doomed love stories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Twenty Five, Twenty One is a coming-of-age romance with hyperrealistic endings, focusing on dreams and love.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, a psychological rom-com portraying struggles with mental health.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Youth of May is a tragic romance story amidst the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Uncontrollably Fond is a rom-com melodrama about fated love between a famous actor-singer and a producer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thirty-Nine, another romance melodrama following three friends facing turning 40, with a twist involving cancer diagnosis.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
My Mister is a tear-jerking drama about two struggling individuals finding comfort in each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Our Blues is a family melodrama exploring heartbreak, depression, and complex relationships.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mr. Sunshine is a historical romance melodrama set in 1900s Korea, highlighting activists' fight for independence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hi, Bye Mama! is a fantasy comedy-drama about a mother given a chance to be human again.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: After Crew, Top 10 other Bollywood con-flicks to watch on Prime Video and other OTT
Find Out More