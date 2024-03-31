Top 10 tear-jerking Korean Dramas now streaming on Netflix

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 31, 2024

Goblin is a fantasy rom-com with cursed goblin, tragic fate, and doomed love stories.

Twenty Five, Twenty One is a coming-of-age romance with hyperrealistic endings, focusing on dreams and love.

It’s Okay to Not Be Okay, a psychological rom-com portraying struggles with mental health.

Youth of May is a tragic romance story amidst the Gwangju Uprising in 1980.

Uncontrollably Fond is a rom-com melodrama about fated love between a famous actor-singer and a producer.

Thirty-Nine, another romance melodrama following three friends facing turning 40, with a twist involving cancer diagnosis.

My Mister is a tear-jerking drama about two struggling individuals finding comfort in each other.

Our Blues is a family melodrama exploring heartbreak, depression, and complex relationships.

Mr. Sunshine is a historical romance melodrama set in 1900s Korea, highlighting activists' fight for independence.

Hi, Bye Mama! is a fantasy comedy-drama about a mother given a chance to be human again.

