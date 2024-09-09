Top 10 teen coming-of-age web series to watch on Netflix and more OTT
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 09, 2024
XO, Kitty is on Netflix. It is about the youngest sister of a clan trying to find true love.
Geek Girl is about an awkward teen chosen to be a model. It is on Netflix.
Never Have I Ever revolves around the life of Devi who has her own adventures in school. Watch it on Netflix.
True Beauty on Viki is about a young girl being insecure of her looks.
Smallville on Amazon Prime Video is about a boy with superpowers who protects teens.
My Life with the Walter Boys is on Netflix. The web series is about Jackie who moves to a small town and lives with a family of 7 boys.
Euphoria is on JioCinema. It is about young students trying to navigate through life surrounded by drugs, love, friendship and more.
One Tree Hill is on Amazon Prime Video. The story revolves around two brothers and their lives.
Sex Education on Netflix is a comedy web series revolving around Otis who is famous for giving sex tips and advice.
Outer Banks is also available on Netflix. It is about teenagers on a treasure hunt.
