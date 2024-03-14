Top 10 teen movies on OTT for those missing the 90s and 2000s
Shivani Pawaskar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 14, 2024
The Craft is a horror-mystery movie available to watch on Amazon Prime Video. It's about three teenagers who practice witchcraft against those who trouble them.
The movie did not get a good response from the critics which is why it is one of the most underrated ones.
The Princess Diaries film series is available on Disney Plus Hotstar. It is a fictional story which was panned by the critics.
Watch The Princess Diaries for Anne Hathway, Julie Andrews and Chris Pine.
She's The Man stars Amanda Bynes, and Channing Tatum in lead roles. It's about a girl who disguises as her twin brother to join her school's all-boys football team. It's on Amazon Prime Video.
John Tucker Must Die is about girls taking revenge on a womanizing heartthrob who happens to be their ex. Watch it on Amazon Prime Video.
Wild Child starring Emma Roberts can be binged on YouTube. It's about a Malibu princess sent off to a strict boarding school. The rebel maker in hopes of getting suspended goes on a rampant misbehaviour.
Cruel Intentions is on Apple TV. The love triangle will keep you hooked.
Step-siblings make a bet involving another girl at school. But things take a drastic turn.
Never Been Kissed is on Hotstar. It will take you back in time and make you crush on Drew Barrymore.
The School For Good and Evil is on Netflix. It is about a magical school, isn't that enough?
Do Revenge on Netflix is about a teen revenge trope. It stars Camila Mendes, Maya Hawke and Austin Abrams to name a few.
