Top 10 teen romance movies on Netflix, Amazon Prime OTT for a heartwarming experience
Vridhi Soodhan
Jan 29, 2024
In the Netflix movie To All the Boys I've Loved Before, a quiet high school girl's covert love letters are revealed, severely ruining her chances of finding true love.
In Netflix's The Kissing Booth, a high school student who signs up to manage a kissing booth at the spring carnival meets her long-term admirer in person.
Two teenage cancer patients fall in love and set out on a life-altering adventure in the book The Fault in Our Stars (Amazon).
In Netflix's Alex Strangelove a high school senior makes preparations to give up his virginity to his fiancée, but when he meets a nice and attractive gay boy from across town, things get more difficult.
Modern Love (Amazon): Based on the same-titled New York Times column, this anthology series delves into many facets of love and relationships.
Netflix's The Half of It: In an attempt to help a jock win over his crush, a brilliant but lonely kid falls in love with her as well.
Qarib Qarib Singlle (Amazon): An eccentric romantic comedy about two different types of people who cross-country travel together after meeting on an online dating app.
A fantasy romance about a lady who reincarnates into multiple incarnations and meets the same man in each, with varied outcomes, may be found on Netflix with the title See You in My 19th Life.
A coming-of-age comedy-drama on Netflix called Edge of Seventeen centers on a junior in high school who faces challenges from her classmates, family, and her love.
A Cinderella Story: Once Upon a Song (Netflix): A musical adaptation of the beloved fairy tale in which a gifted vocalist struggles to overcome the mistreatment of her stepsister and stepmother.
