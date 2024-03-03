Top 10 Telugu and Tamil psychological thrillers to watch on Netflix and other OTT
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 03, 2024
Major: A biographical movie that depicts the inspirational journey of a soldier while paying tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of a real-life hero.
Through a website, Siddharth Chiguluri finds Manjunath Hegde and Michael, his doppelgängers. in the film Amigos.
Aruvi: A film with a strong emotional impact and social relevance that follows a young woman as she navigates social standards and obstacles.
Thimmarusu: A compelling criminal thriller about a smart lawyer fighting for justice in the face of dishonesty and corruption.
Virupaksha: A magnificent and brave historical epic that narrates the life and legacy of a highly esteemed monarch from antiquity.
Manu: A visually striking and unusual picture that transcends genres and provides a cinematic experience unmatched by others.
Shyam Singha Roy: A magical story that immerses viewers in a magical and mysterious realm by fusing aspects of fantasy and mythology.
Vikram Vedha: A gripping, action-packed thriller that blurs the distinctions between good and evil as it explores the nuanced dynamics between a police officer and a mobster.
Neevevaro is a romantic mystery thriller that reveals the secrets of betrayal and love via a series of twists and turns.
Dasara: An exuberant drama that skillfully blends family relationships, customs, and celebrations to capture the spirit of the well-known Hindu holiday.
