Top 10 Telugu classic films to rewatch on Prime Video and other OTT
Nishant
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jun 03, 2024
Mayabazar is a timeless epic fantasy film based on the Mahabharata, known for its groundbreaking special effects and stellar performances. On MX Player.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nartanasala is a mythological drama film that features remarkable performances and is known for its artistic direction and storytelling. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gundamma Katha is a comedy-drama film that tells the story of a wealthy, arrogant widow and her stepdaughter. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sankarabharanam is a musical drama that explores the guru-shishya relationship and the decline of classical music. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sagara Sangamam is a poignant drama about an aspiring classical dancer, focusing on his struggles and relationships. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Pathala Bhairavi is a fantasy adventure film inspired by Indian folklore, featuring a tale of bravery, magic, and heroism. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Khaidi is an action drama that catapulted Chiranjeevi to stardom, known for its gripping storyline and powerful performances. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Swathi Muthyam is a heartwarming drama about an autistic man and his journey towards finding love and acceptance. On Prime VIdeo.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mutyala Muggu, a social drama that delves into various societal issues and is praised for its narrative and character development. On YouTube.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Adavi Ramudu is an action-adventure film featuring N. T. Rama Rao in a memorable role. On Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Panchayat 3 star Prahladcha aka Faisal Malik's inspiring journey
Find Out More