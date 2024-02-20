Top 10 Telugu movies on OTT that redefined cinema

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024

Mayabazar was a timeless classic released back in 1957 filled with iconic performances, songs, and visual effects. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Geetanjali was a love story with a unique blend of romance and drama which stands out for its unique portrayal of a terminally ill woman. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Godavari follows the story of heartbroken idealist Ram and an independent woman, Sita while on the cruise of the Godavari river. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadi was an action-packed movie with a gripping storyline that marked NTR’s emergence as a mega-star. On MX Player.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anukokunda Oka Roju was well known for its redefined structure and plot twists. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule was a heartwarming family drama that had relatable characters and was an exploration of love. On Zee5.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Baahubali series reformed the Telugu cinema and exposed Tollywood to Hindi viewers. On Disney+ Hotstar,

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Similarly RRR, also did the same as more actors started entering the Telugu cinema. On Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Arjun Reddy revolved around the concepts of love, pain, and relentlessness. Despite the imperfections, the movie was well-received by the audience. On Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 5 most-awaited Tamil movies

 

 Find Out More