Top 10 Telugu movies on OTT that redefined cinema
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 20, 2024
Mayabazar was a timeless classic released back in 1957 filled with iconic performances, songs, and visual effects. On MX Player.
Geetanjali was a love story with a unique blend of romance and drama which stands out for its unique portrayal of a terminally ill woman. On Zee5.
Godavari follows the story of heartbroken idealist Ram and an independent woman, Sita while on the cruise of the Godavari river. On Zee5.
Aadi was an action-packed movie with a gripping storyline that marked NTR’s emergence as a mega-star. On MX Player.
Anukokunda Oka Roju was well known for its redefined structure and plot twists. On Netflix.
Aadavari Matalaku Arthale Verule was a heartwarming family drama that had relatable characters and was an exploration of love. On Zee5.
The Baahubali series reformed the Telugu cinema and exposed Tollywood to Hindi viewers. On Disney+ Hotstar,
Similarly RRR, also did the same as more actors started entering the Telugu cinema. On Netflix.
Arjun Reddy revolved around the concepts of love, pain, and relentlessness. Despite the imperfections, the movie was well-received by the audience. On Disney+ Hotstar.
