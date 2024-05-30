Top 10 Telugu movies to watch for free on YouTube
| May 30, 2024
Baahubali: The Beginning starring Prabhas and Anushka Shetty is a historical epic set in the kingdom of Mahishmati.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, the famous prequel revealing why Katappa killed Baahubali is one of the best movies available on YouTube.
Arjun Reddy, an action-romantic film about a self-destructive medical student, starring Vijay Deverakonda.
Gautamiputra Satakarni is a historical film about the Satavahana king Satakarni.
Rangasthalam is an action drama about a hearing-impaired boat skipper entangled in village politics, starring Ram Charan.
Mahanati is a biographical film about South-Indian superstar Savitri, featuring Keerthy Suresh.
Awe! is a sci-fi thriller with a multi-cast, featuring psycho-thriller elements.
Bharat Ane Nenu, a political thriller about a London graduate who becomes chief minister.
Ami Thumi is a rom-com about two couples and an eccentric man, well known for its humor and popularity.
Needhi Nadhi Oke Katha critiques the traditional education system, depicting the struggles of a middle-class youth.
