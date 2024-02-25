Top 10 Telugu murder mysteries on Netflix, SonyLiv and other OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024
Goodachari on Netflix is about a RAW agent and his story.
Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on ZEE5 is about a young man who loses his leg while solving a murder case.
Nene Naa on Aha is about an archaeologist who helps solve a murder case.
Red on Netflix is about a man who gets accused of murder.
Nayakudu on Netflix is about politics which is around oppressed community.
Evaru on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop who finds a senior officer who is accused of rape.
HIT on Amazon Prime Video is about a police officer who investigates a brutal murder case.
Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who deals with red sandalwood.
Yashoda on Amazon Prime Video is about woman who reveals shocking truths of surrogate centre.
Godfather on Netflix is about a man rising to become the Chief Minister.
