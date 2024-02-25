Top 10 Telugu murder mysteries on Netflix, SonyLiv and other OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 25, 2024

Goodachari on Netflix is about a RAW agent and his story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru on ZEE5 is about a young man who loses his leg while solving a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nene Naa on Aha is about an archaeologist who helps solve a murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Red on Netflix is about a man who gets accused of murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nayakudu on Netflix is about politics which is around oppressed community.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Evaru on Amazon Prime Video is about a cop who finds a senior officer who is accused of rape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

HIT on Amazon Prime Video is about a police officer who investigates a brutal murder case.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pushpa: The Rise on Amazon Prime Video is about a man who deals with red sandalwood.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yashoda on Amazon Prime Video is about woman who reveals shocking truths of surrogate centre.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Godfather on Netflix is about a man rising to become the Chief Minister.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 satisfying survival drama movies on Netflix, Hotstar and other OTT

 

 Find Out More