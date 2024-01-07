Top 10 Telugu romantic movies on SonyLiv and other OTT that will make you want to fall in love
Jan 07, 2024
Arjun Reddy is a raw and intense romantic drama that explores the complexities of love and relationships. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Geetha Govindam is a romantic comedy-drama that follows the journey of a young man and woman and their roller-coaster ride of emotions. ON Zee5.
Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, a family entertainer, this film has a strong romantic angle that appeals to many viewers. On Netflix.
Majili is a poignant love story that spans different phases of life, portraying the depth of relationships. On Sony LIV.
Oh! Baby has a romantic subplot that is heartwarming to watch While it's more about the protagonist's transformation, the film has a sweet romantic subplot that's heartwarming. On Netflix.
Fidaa is a love story between a village girl and an NRI, touching upon different contrasts in their lives. On Netflix.
Ninnu Kori explores the complexities of love, relationships, and second chances. On Prime Video.
Ala Modalaindi is a coming-of-age romantic story of two teenagers falling in love between societal pressure and family expectations. On Zee5.
Tholiprema the original and its remake, these movies are a portrayal of their depiction of youthful romance. On Disney+ Hotstar.
Geethanjali is an emotional roller-coaster, blending romance and drama. On Prime Video.
