Top 10 Telugu romantic movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 24, 2024

Majili on Sony LIV is about a couple and their different stages of life.

Ninnu Kori on Prime Video will explore the complexities of love and relationships.

Tholiprema on Disney Plus Hotstar is a romantic story of youth.

Ala Modalaindi on ZEE5 is romantic story of teengaers.

Geethanjali on Prime Video is a story of couple who will take you on an emotional ride.

Oh! Baby on Netflix is about a fenale and her transformation that will keep you glued to the screens.

Arjun Reddy on Disney Plus Hotstar is an intense romantic drama starring Vijay Deverakonda.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo on Netflix will keep you hooked with its romantic angle.

Geetha Govindam on ZEE5 is a romantic comed-drama film about a man and a woman.

Fidaa on Netflix is a story of a village girl and an NRI boy.

