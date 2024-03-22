Top 10 Telugu thriller web series to watch on Amazon Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Mar 22, 2024
Recee on Zee5 is about a son who appoints people to kill his father.
High Priestess on Zee5 is about a tarot card reader.
Parampara on Disney+Hotstar is about a man battles against his uncle.
Ekkadiki Ee Parugu on Zee5 is a story about an investigating officer who tries to solve a missing case.
Kudi Yedamaithe on Aha Video is about a cop and a delivery boy.
9 Hours on Disney+ Hotstar is about three prisoners who escape from the Hyderabad jail for robbery.
Save The Tigers on Disney+ Hotstar is a story about three frustrated husbands who get arrested by the cops.
Locked on Aha Video is a psychological thriller web series that will leave you shocked.
Kailasapuram on Zee5 is about five teenagers who get addicted to drugs.
Loser on ZEE5 is a must watch for all.
