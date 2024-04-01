Top 10 Telugu thriller web series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT

Apr 01, 2024

Chadarangam on Zee 5 is a political thriller about a revered leader who suddenly passes away.

GangStars on Amazon Prime Video is a crime-comedy about few individuals in the film industry.

Locked is about a doctor trapped inside her own house.

Expiry Date on Zee 5 is a psychological thriller about love triangle and a mysterious murder.

Meka Suri is a perfect crime thriller about a feared and brutal gangster. It is streaming on Zee 5.

SIN is a thriller series about seven deadly sins. Streaming on MX Player.

Nerd is a ZEE5 Telugu Original web series about a orphaned techie who wants a companionship.

Pitta Kathalu is streaming on Netflix.

The Grill is about four strangers who get into a stituation.This is streaming on YuppTV.

In the Name of God is a dark thriller about two individuals. It is streaming on Aha.

