Top 10 Telugu thriller web series to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| Apr 01, 2024
Chadarangam on Zee 5 is a political thriller about a revered leader who suddenly passes away.
GangStars on Amazon Prime Video is a crime-comedy about few individuals in the film industry.
Locked is about a doctor trapped inside her own house.
Expiry Date on Zee 5 is a psychological thriller about love triangle and a mysterious murder.
Meka Suri is a perfect crime thriller about a feared and brutal gangster. It is streaming on Zee 5.
SIN is a thriller series about seven deadly sins. Streaming on MX Player.
Nerd is a ZEE5 Telugu Original web series about a orphaned techie who wants a companionship.
Pitta Kathalu is streaming on Netflix.
The Grill is about four strangers who get into a stituation.This is streaming on YuppTV.
In the Name of God is a dark thriller about two individuals. It is streaming on Aha.
