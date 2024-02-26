Top 10 thriller movies of 2024 to keep an eye out for on Netflix and other OTT

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 26, 2024

Mea Culpa: A suspenseful thriller that delves into the fallout from a father's extreme measures to safeguard his family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A dark and gripping story of betrayal and redemption set against the backdrop of a tiny hamlet is named Love Lies Bleeding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Civil War: A suspenseful drama that portrays the moral quandaries and internal problems people experience while society is in turmoil.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A Quiet Place: A horrific follow-up to the post-apocalyptic horror series that explores the beginnings of the terrifying animals and the struggle for existence.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Twisters: An exhilarating journey that tracks a group of storm chasers as they seek out the strongest tornadoes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

A psychological thriller called "Trap" ensnares its protagonists in a web of peril, suspense, and treachery.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Blink Twice: A shadowy drama centered on the puzzling events that come after a string of unexplainable incidents.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mother's Instinct is a suspenseful thriller that explores the darker sides of maternal impulses and the extent a mother would go to protect her family.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Holland: A charming story of love and self-discovery set against the gorgeous Dutch landscape.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It's What's Inside: A moving examination of acceptance, identity, and inner power as characters face their most intense desires and anxieties.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 Bollywood movies on OTT based on coping with death of a loved one

 

 Find Out More