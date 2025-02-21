TOP 10 thriller series on Netflix you need to binge watch
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 21, 2025
Black Mirror is about exploring the dark side of technology.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stranger Things focuses on a group of friends encounters supernatural forces.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dark explores time travel and destiny.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The OA is about mysterious journey through other dimensions.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Altered Carbon revolves around a prisoner solving murder in future.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Love, Death & Robots is an animated sci-fi short stories.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
3% explores about survival competition for better life.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Silent Sea follows a lunar mission with deadly secrets.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Traveller's is about a group of people who time travel to protect society.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sense8 explores eight strangers connected to each other through their minds.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: TOP 10 Korean dramas adapted from webtoons
Find Out More