Top 10 thrilling murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Mar 23, 2024
Knives Out is a perfect murder mystery that you can watch on Apple TV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Lost Girls is about a serial killer who murders female sex workers. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Wailing on Prime Video is about a man who relocates to a village and brings mysterious deaths.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gone Girl on Netflix is a psychological thriller that you should watch now.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Clovehitch Killer on Hulu is about a step-fighter who might be a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Nizhal Kunchako is a mystery thriller on Amazon Prime Video will leave you shell-shocked.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Memories of Murders on Apple TV is a story of two detectives who discover they are on a hunt for a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Brick on Prime Video is a story of a teenage student who plans to solve his ex-girlfriend's murder.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Ritual Killer on Prime Video is about a detective who has to catch a serial killer.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 10 horror movies based on exorcism to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Find Out More