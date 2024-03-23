Top 10 thrilling murder mysteries to watch on Netflix, ZEE5 and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 23, 2024

Knives Out is a perfect murder mystery that you can watch on Apple TV. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lost Girls is about a serial killer who murders female sex workers. Watch it on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raat Akeli Hai stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Radhika Apte on Netflix. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Wailing on Prime Video is about a man who relocates to a village and brings mysterious deaths. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Gone Girl on Netflix is a psychological thriller that you should watch now.  

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Clovehitch Killer on Hulu is about a step-fighter who might be a serial killer. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nizhal Kunchako is a mystery thriller on Amazon Prime Video will leave you shell-shocked.   

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Memories of Murders on Apple TV is a story of two detectives who discover they are on a hunt for a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Brick on Prime Video is a story of a teenage student who plans to solve his ex-girlfriend's murder. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Ritual Killer on Prime Video is about a detective who has to catch a serial killer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 horror movies based on exorcism to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More