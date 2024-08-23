Top 10 thrilling South Indian cop dramas to watch on OTT for entertaining weekend

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 23, 2024

Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru is on Aha. Inspector Deepak loses his leg while investigating a twisted murder case of a couple.

Kannur Squad is on Disney+Hotstar. A team of police officers chase a criminal gang across the world in this one.

Ratsasan is on Disney+Hotstar. A police officer who actually wanted to be an actor cracks down a case of a psycho killer.

Kuttram 23 has Arun Vijay as ACP Vetrimaaran. He cracks down a criminal case around medical professionals.

Thani Oruvan has Jayam Ravi as an IPS officer who exposes scientist carrying out medical malpractices.

Anweshippin Kandethum is on Netflix. Tovino Thomas is the cop who has investigate a twisted murder case.

Mumbai Police has Prithviraj Sukumaran in the lead. It is a neo-noir psychological thriller.

Sethupathi is on Zee5. After the mysterious death of a fellow officer, a cop arrests a powerful man on suspicious putting his career in jeopardy.

Theri is about a cop who would do everything to save his daughter's life. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Vikram Vedha is a very interesting tale of a no nonsense cop nabbing a gangster who tries to change his life with his twisted stories.

