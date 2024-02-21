Top 10 timeless family entertainers of Bollywood on OTT platforms
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 21, 2024
Jug Jugg Jeeyo explores the lives of two couples facing personal and professional challenges. On Prime Video.
Kapoor & Sons delves into the Kapoor family's conflicts, emphasizing the healing power of love. On Netflix.
Luv Shuv Tey Chicken Khurana follows Omi's journey to recover his family's recipe. On YouTube.
Hum Saath Saath Hain celebrates the Chaturvedi family's bonds amidst challenges, showcasing love, unity, and sacrifice. On Zee5.
Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham explores the consequences of Rahul's marriage and touches on tradition and modernity. On Netflix.
Unfolding aboard a cruise, Dil Dhadakne Do delves into the Mehra family's relationships. On Netflix.
Prem Ratan Dhan Payo centers around Prem who assumes the role of Prince Vijay. On Zee5.
Waqt: The Race Against Time highlights the importance of family values, responsibilities, love, and time.
