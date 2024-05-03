Top 10 Top rated South Indian films to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT
Janhvi Sharma
| May 03, 2024
Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's Vikram Vedha film has got 8.2 ratings.
Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's period drama Baahubali is a blockbuster with 8.2 ratings.
SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in main roles has got 7.9 ratings.
Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa is one of the most loved films with 7.6 ratings.
Ponniyin Selvan is directed by Mani Ratnam is a period drama film with 7.8 ratings.
Jai Bhim with 8.8 ratings is one of the highest-rated South Indian films by IMDb.
Prithviraj Sukumaran political crime drama film Lucifer has got 7.5 ratings.
Yash starrer KGF with 8.3 ratings is loved by all.
Master stars Thalapathy Vijay in main roles. The film has got 7.3 ratings.
Kamal Haasan's Vikram with 8.3 is an action mystery film.
