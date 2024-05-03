Top 10 Top rated South Indian films to watch on Prime Video, Netflix and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 03, 2024

Vijay Sethupathi and R Madhavan's Vikram Vedha film has got 8.2 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prabhas and Rana Daggubati's period drama Baahubali is a blockbuster with 8.2 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

SS Rajamouli’s RRR starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR in main roles has got 7.9 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna's Pushpa is one of the most loved films with 7.6 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan is directed by Mani Ratnam is a period drama film with 7.8 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jai Bhim with 8.8 ratings is one of the highest-rated South Indian films by IMDb.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Prithviraj Sukumaran political crime drama film Lucifer has got 7.5 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yash starrer KGF with 8.3 ratings is loved by all.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Master stars Thalapathy Vijay in main roles. The film has got 7.3 ratings.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kamal Haasan's Vikram with 8.3 is an action mystery film.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 South Indian actresses who have luscious lips

 

 Find Out More