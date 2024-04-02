Top 10 toxic love stories Bollywood has ever made to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

Janhvi Sharma Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 02, 2024

Aashiqui 2 is about Rahul who left Aarohi suffering in love. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

In Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, Alizeh had no love feelings for Ayan. Watch on Netflix.

In Raanjhanna, Dhanush's character Kundan is seen threatening Sonam Kapoor aka Zoya to love him. Watch on JioCinema.

Shah Rukh Khan is a psycho lover in Darr. Watch on Amazon Prime Video.

In Devdas on JioCinema is about Shah Rukh Khan’s character who behaved badly with Paro.

Shahid Kapoor’s character in Kabir Singh was seen slapping his girlfriend. Watch on Netflix.

Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein on Disney Plus Hotstar is about Maddy who cheated a girl to fall in love with him.

Raj in Chalte Chalte was an egoistic person. Watch on Netflix.

Mujhse Dosti Karoge on Amazon Prime Video is a complicated love story between three characters.

In Tere Naam on JioCinema is about Radhe who threatens Bhumika Chawla's character to love him.

