Top 10 trending Malayalam movies on Netflix to watch

Jana Gana Mana

CBI 5: The Brain starring Mammootty is a mystery thriller revolving around a police officer taking over the charge to find the killer behind multiple murders.

One on Netflix is a political drama. Mammootty plays the righteous politician against whom some shocking allegations have been charged.

A Ranjith Cinema on Netflux is a psychological thriller. It is about a filmmaker who adds horror stories to the screenplay and they turn out to be real.

Sesham Mike-il Fathima is a comedy Malayalam film that released in 2023. The story revolves around Malabari Muslim woman who wants to become a football commentator.

RDX: Robert Dony Xavier is about three friends who are martial art experts. The movie makes for an entertaining watch.

Minnal Murali is a superhero film starring Tovino Thomas. It is an entertaining watch as the story revolves around a tailor who turns saviour of a village after gaining superpowers.

Varane Avashyamund is a romantic movie starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kalyani Priyadarshan and more. The story is about a single mother and her daughter seeking arranged marriage.

Iratta is a thriller revolving around the investigation over the mystery behind the death of a cop.

Uyare is about a woman who wants to be a pilot but then suffers an acid attack.

Forensic1

Forensic Malayalam movie also stars Tovino Thomas. It is about a medical legal advisor hunting for a psychotic murderer.

