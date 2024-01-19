Top 10 trending movies on Netflix in India right now

Nishant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

Hi Papa is the Hindi dub for the Telugu movie Hi Nanna takes first place.

At second is the original Telugu movie Hi Nanna, the story of a dad and her daughter.

In third place is Lift, an action comedy movie following a heist.

Society of the Snow is a fight for survival when a plane crashes in the Andes mountain ranges.

Childhood friends reunite facing adult challenges and going through ups and downs in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true crime documentary of 6 family deaths.

A Clumsy exorcist tackles a mischievous ghost in the horror movie, Conjuring Kannappan.

Hi Nanna is on the list for a third time but this time it's the Tamil version.

Shastry Virudh Shastry is the story of a grandfather and father fighting for the custody of the child.

Three of Us is a movie that shows a thread of emotions from love, loss, and healing.

