Top 10 trending movies on Netflix in India right now
Nishant
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024
Hi Papa is the Hindi dub for the Telugu movie Hi Nanna takes first place.
At second is the original Telugu movie Hi Nanna, the story of a dad and her daughter.
In third place is Lift, an action comedy movie following a heist.
Society of the Snow is a fight for survival when a plane crashes in the Andes mountain ranges.
Childhood friends reunite facing adult challenges and going through ups and downs in Kho Gaye Hum Kahan
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is a true crime documentary of 6 family deaths.
A Clumsy exorcist tackles a mischievous ghost in the horror movie, Conjuring Kannappan.
Hi Nanna is on the list for a third time but this time it's the Tamil version.
Shastry Virudh Shastry is the story of a grandfather and father fighting for the custody of the child.
Three of Us is a movie that shows a thread of emotions from love, loss, and healing.
