Top 10 trending movies on Netflix to watch now
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 05, 2024
Animal finally saw its release on Netflix and has been trending on the platform with the most viewership
At 2nd spot is the original Salaar which is the Telugu version of the movie.
Lift is a heist movie featuring Kevin Hart in the lead role. The comedy action movie is a must-watch on the platform.
Prabhas’ Salaar is in the fourth spot. The Telugu version of the action thriller is still trending on the platform after weeks.
Badland Hunters showcases the aftermath earthquake which turns Seol lawless.
Hi Papa, the Hindi dub of the movie Hi Nanna comes at the 5th spot.
Sixty Minutes, one of the newer releases on the platform about a father fighting for the custody of her daughter.
Starfish is a beautiful movie with a mix of drama that shows us the depths of the underwater world.
Hi Nanna, the original Telugu language movie about the heartwarming story of a dad and a daughter.
Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore follows the story of Grindelwald who is trying to destroy all Muggles and it's on Professor Dumbledore to stop him.
