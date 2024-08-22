Top 10 true crime documentaries on OTT that are chilling and how
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Aug 22, 2024
The Murder of Laci Peterson is latest on Netflix. It is about a pregnant woman who went missing and was found dead 4 months after.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
What Jennifer Did on Netflix is a true crime docuseries about a girl who plotted the killing of her parents.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Sins of Our Mother on Netflix is about Lori Vallow - a mother accused of killing her own children.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Mommy Dead and Dearest is on JioCinema. It is about the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter Gypsy Rose.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Inside Job is a true crime story on SonyLiv. It is about the financial downfall of 2008.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dancing on the Grave is about a wealthy heiress going missing. It is on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Tinder Swindler on Netflix is about women coming together to nab the man who conned them of millions of dollars.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore is based on Umesh Reddy. He was a policeman who turned into a serial killer in Bangalore. It's on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is on Netflix. It is about a woman who carried out six murders in the family.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Ripper is about Yorkshire Ripper Murders. Watch it on Netflix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Stree 2 effect: Bollywood gears up for THESE new movie sequels for box office success
Find Out More