Top 10 true crime documentaries on OTT that are chilling and how

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 22, 2024

The Murder of Laci Peterson is latest on Netflix. It is about a pregnant woman who went missing and was found dead 4 months after.

What Jennifer Did on Netflix is a true crime docuseries about a girl who plotted the killing of her parents.

Sins of Our Mother on Netflix is about Lori Vallow - a mother accused of killing her own children.

Mommy Dead and Dearest is on JioCinema. It is about the murder of Dee Dee Blanchard by her daughter Gypsy Rose.

Inside Job is a true crime story on SonyLiv. It is about the financial downfall of 2008.

Dancing on the Grave is about a wealthy heiress going missing. It is on Amazon Prime Video.

The Tinder Swindler on Netflix is about women coming together to nab the man who conned them of millions of dollars.

Indian Predator: Beast of Bangalore is based on Umesh Reddy. He was a policeman who turned into a serial killer in Bangalore. It's on Netflix.

Curry & Cyanide: The Jolly Joseph Case is on Netflix. It is about a woman who carried out six murders in the family.

The Ripper is about Yorkshire Ripper Murders. Watch it on Netflix.

