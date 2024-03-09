Top 10 true crime web series on Netflix, Prime Video and more OTT
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 09, 2024
Delhi Crime is based on the 2012 Delhi gang rape case, this show offers a nuanced look at the investigation. On Netflix.
Breathe is an underrated thriller starring Abhishek Bachchan, exploring how far someone would go to save their loved ones. On Prime Video.
Sherlock, the classic British detective drama featuring Sherlock Holmes and John Watson. On Netflix.
Paatal Lok is a neo-noir crime thriller with Jaideep Ahlawat known for its suspenseful plot. On Prime Video.
Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story is based on a real-life stock market scam, featuring a breakout performance by Pratik Gandhi. On Sony Liv.
The Sinner is an anthology series with Bill Pullman as Detective Harry Ambrose solving new crimes each season. On Netflix.
Dahaad was Sonakshi Sinha's debut as a cop investigating a series of disappearances, co-starring Vijay Varma as the suspected killer. On Prime Video.
Asur is a mind-bending crime thriller featuring Arshad Warsi following a forensic unit hunting a serial killer obsessed with mythology. On Jio Cinema.
The Disappearance of Madeleine McCann is a documentary based on the initial investigation of Madeleine McCann's disappearance. On Netflix.
The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez is a true-crime docuseries on the tragic 2013 murder of 8-year-old Gabriel Fernandez by his parents. On Netflix.
